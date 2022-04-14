Win over rivals Ramsgate has Haywards Heath Town boss purring

A Sinnkaye Christie volley two minutes before half-time gave Heath victory against their fellow hopefuls to leave them fourth in the table ahead of clashes away to Corinthian on Saturday and at home to Whitehawk on Monday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dynan said: “In the first half, Ramsgate didn’t know whether they were coming or going, and we took the game to them. Going into half-time 1-0 I felt they had a bit of luck on their side as we could have been three or four up. We looked menacing, threatening with set-pieces. We almost look like the home Kent side.

Haywards Heath score the only goal against Ramsgate / Picture: Will Charlton

“In the early part of the second-half Jordy Ndozid was lucky not to be sent off and me taking him off changed the game. They get the better possession, the better chances, they were just unable to crack the code to the safe - Billy Collings was the man of the match.

“It’s another win and another clean sheet against them. It’s two in the top five-six we’ve kept clean sheets against this year and we continue to dominate that top six mini table.

“It means nothing, though, if we make play-offs, and don’t continue that against those sorts of teams. But it’s put us there or thereabouts – we’re one of the favourites I would have thought to win the play-offs.