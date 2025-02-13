Win ugly? Scrap? Littlehampton Town show bosses they can do just that

Mitch Hand was delighted to see his Littlehampton Town side show ‘real bottle’ to beat one of the Isthmian south east division’s top teams – and move out of the relegation zone.

The Marigolds went into Saturday’s Sportsfield clash with fifth-placed Sheppey having not won in 14 league games.

But goals by Marshall Ball, George Gaskin and Matt Storm clinched a 3-1 victory that lifted them above Lancing and out of the drop zone.

The Lancers lost 3-0 at Margate.

The Marigols celebrate on their way to beating Sheppey | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hand said: “The boys were brilliant – it was our best performance in a long long time.

"I told the boys the game and conditions would ask a different kind of question thnn normal. Can you win ugly? Can you scrap when you need to? Can you stick together in difficult moments?

"They did all of those things. They showed real bottle against one of the league’s best sides and showed they’re up for the fight and that’s all you can ask for.

"Tijan Sparks has jumped up two divisions, played against one of the league’s best wingers and was the best player on the pitch.

"Matt Storm came off the bench to score again and he’s turned into a huge player for us.

"Although the season’s been tough, I love working with these boys because they’re good honest people – and what Saturday showed is we will fight until the final whistle goes on the last day of the season to keep this club in the division.”

Hand and Gaskin’s team visit another of the sides below them – Phoenix Sports – on Saturday.