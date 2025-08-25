Wings clip City: Welling United are first team to beat Chichester City this season

Chichester City on the attack v Welling - picture by Neil Holmes

Chichester City suffered their first loss of the season as Welling United’s Greg Cundle poked home an 89th minute winner at Oaklands Park.

MoM Ruben Shakpoke gave the London side the lead on the half hour mark with a tidy finish beyond Kieran Magee only for Joe Clarke to bag the equaliser on 59 minutes

City brought midfielder Lloyd Rowlatt back in and Lewis Rustell, Ethan Prichard, Preston Woolston and Theo Bennetts were on the bench.

Skipper Rob Hutchings and Ryan Davidson were the full-backs either side of Curtis Da Costa and Ben Pashley in the heart of the defence. Joe Moore started as the holding player behind Clarke, Rowlatt, Isaac Bello and Emmett Dunn with Billy Vigar again up top.

Bello had a cross cleared at the Archery End in the opening minute and the hosts won a couple of early corners.

The away team’s boisterous vocal supporters blasted out “We are Wings” from the off as Shakpoke went on a lovely jinking run only to fire straight at Magee. Next, Hutchings played an inviting long ball towards Vigar and Dunn cleared as the visitors tested City with a John Ufuah delivery.

The Welling No10 then tried to link up with Aaron Williams-Bushell. A neat Chi move resulted in the ball coming to Rowlatt before James Dyer couldn’t control a final pass from Cundle.

Chi’s first genuine opportunity fell to Clarke following Vigar’s delivery but it was claimed by Freddie Norman easily enough. A decent pass towards Vigar wasn’t fully controlled on his chest and Cundle lifted one way over Magee’s crossbar.

Two United offsides were flagged and Da Costa got under a header from a Chichester corner at the mid-point before City won a corner which Hutchings again delivered and Davidson couldn’t convert.

An onside Shakpoke latched on to a through ball and tucked it beyond Magee for the opener.

Soon Shakpoke hit the woodwork following a delicious Willliams-Bushell cross. Hutchings dragged one wide four minutes before the break and Da Costa picked up the game’s first booking for a foul on Ufuah.

Bello’s pass to Vigar was comfortably intercepted by No1 Norman before referee Calum McFarlane blew for half-time.

Bello had a shot blocked after 60 seconds of the second half. Davidson was yellow-carded for the third game in a row on 47 before a lovely turn from Rowlatt led to a Bello cross which Vigar couldn’t get on the end of.

Hutchings was caught by Logan Dobbs who got a talking to and Davidson found Hutchings who shot wide. Next, Magee gathered Ufuah’s shot/cross 10 minutes in and Davidson struck one too deep.

Rowlatt was brought down by Welling captain Jack Paxman who was yellow-carded and Rowlatt shot high and wide on 58. A minute later after slick play from the hosts, Clarke rifled the ball in to make it 1-1.

Vigar won Chichester a corner in the 64th minute which Rowlatt took and Hutchings had a go when the ball came out to him. Shakpoke and Bello both picked up knocks with Prichard coming on for the latter.

With 15 minutes of normal time to go Pashley overlapped and his cross was headed out for a Prichard corner which led to a dangerous ball into the box that got hacked away.

Prichard might have won it for Chi and should have profited from a Norman mistake but couldn’t find the net.

With five to go Dunn nearly lobbed Norman who incredibly got a glove to it. Dyer was booked late on and Rustell replaced Vigar before Clarke was brought down in the penalty area – although incredibly, Mr McFarlane waved spot-kick appeals away. And the visitors broke swiftly for Ufuah to find Cundle who netted the winner.

Chi introduced Martin and Woolston for Rowlatt and Moore but the hosts couldn’t find an equaliser.