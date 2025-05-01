Wins all round as Lewes’ men and women end season on high notes
On a dramatic final weekend, Lewes started by saying farewell to men’s first-team manager Craig Nelson as well as the majority of his staff and players.
This emotional backdrop inspired a 4-3 home win over Cray Wanderers, which saw Nelson’s side finish 13th in the Isthmian League Premier Division.
Fittingly, the final Rooks goal of the season came from 16-year-old academy graduate Christo Nano, netting a 25-yard screamer against one of the league’s tightest defences.
That followed goals from Marcus Sablier, Jack Meeres and Bobby Unwin, while the afternoon was also memorable for Eddie Allsopp’s return from a four-month injury lay-off.
24 hours later, it was back to work at the Dripping Pan, with Lewes FC Women closing their league campaign with a 7-0 rout of basement side MK Dons.
Paula Howells notched a hat-trick to help the team finish 6th in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division and swept up in the subsequent Players’ Awards.
Howells won Player’s Player of the Season, Coach’s Player of the Season and Owner’s Player of the Season, while Sammy Quayle won the ‘Lewes Legend’ award.
On the men’s side, Matty Warren won Player’s Player and Coach’s Player, while Marcus Sablier won Owner’s Player and Lewes Legend.
All of this was just an hors d'oeuvres to a glittering evening, however.
On Tuesday night, Lewes Women kicked off the Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup Final against Brighton & Hove Albion’s Development Squad.
Nat Lawrence’s side showed no fear and executed a bold high press to ruffle Brighton’s feathers.
This worked perfectly, and Lewes were unlucky not to win within 90 minutes, with Olivia Carpenter having a goal ruled out for offside, Howells seeing a lob hooked off the line, and the crossbar rattled twice in 10 seconds.
With penalties in order, the Rooks coolly netted all four of their spot-kicks and saw two of Brighton’s young guns miss the target to secure a 4-2 shootout win.
This marked the first time since 2018 that Lewes Women had been champions of Sussex, and meant Lawrence and her squad finished with silverware in their first season out of the WSL Championship.
Lewes also announced the five successful candidates from recent board elections this week. More information can be found on lewesfc.com.
