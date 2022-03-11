Wins for Lancing and Worthing Women - Wick held but are team of the month

Lancing 2 Burgess Hill 1

Isthmian south east

Lancing edged further away from the drop zone with a late winner against the Hillians.

Worthing Women celebrate a goal v Millwall / Picture: OneRebelsView

Lancing took the lead after only five minutes. Modou Jammeh sent the ball wide to Isaiah Corrie who cut in from the right at pace and struck a fierce left-foot shot which buried itself into the corner of the net.

Town came out fired up for the second half and early pressure paid off with Lancing conceding a penalty on 49 minutes.

Lewis Taylor made no mistake from the spot.

Lancing continued to play with a flourish after the setback and their strong second half eventually paid off when Town gave away a penalty on 85 minutes which Mo Juwara confidently despatched.

Lancing v Burgess Hill action / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Lancers are now in their highest position of the season in 14th place – ahead of a tough trip to Ramsgate this weekend.

DAVE WILMOTT

Seaford 0 Wick 0

SCFL division one

Wick extended their unbeaten run to six matches to leave Seaford looking anxiously over their shoulders in the race for the division one play-offs.

The Dragons returned from the long trip along the south coast with a deserved point from a competitive match. Dave Crouch put the ball in the home net after easing on to a glorious flick from Johan van Driel and Wick but was flagged offside.

Dragons manager Lee Baldwin said: “Dave was in line with our dugout when he made the run and was definitely onside.

“But the referee and his two assistants were otherwise excellent and did a very good job.”

The Dragons were on the right end of a decision at the end of the first half when Seaford were awarded a penalty only for referee Chris Hamilton to change his mind when an assistant advised him initial contact was outside the box. Crouch was denied on a couple of other occasions by the home keeper and Seaford caused few real problems.

Dragons keeper Keelan Belcher made an outstanding point-blank save from Jack Rowe-Hurst and sub Callum Connor fired wide with the last meaningful kick but they didn’t do enough to earn victory.

Baldwin added: “We finished better and looked the more cohesive side as the game progressed.

“We want to finish the season strongly and entertain leaders Roffey on Saturday and are seeking another positive result.”

* Wick have been named Division One team of the month for February.

They took the honour after a five-match unbeaten run which included wins over Montpelier Villa, Storrington and Mile Oak and a draw with Worthing United.

The highlight was the Peter Bentley Cup victory over Premier Division Saltdean which booked a semi-final showdown with Littlehampton on Tuesday, March 22.

Delighted Dragons manager Lee Baldwin said of the achievement: “It’s a magnificent reward for all the hard work everyone has put in.”

New London Lionesses 0 Worthing FC Women 3

Worthing’s winning streak in the league in 2022 continued thanks to goals by Katie Young, Rebecca Bell and Hannah Hewlett.

Hewlett, the captain, said this win would inspire the team to continue this brilliant run and to get maximum points in the last three remaining games of the season.

The boss was very pleased with the performance of the new loanee from Crawley Wasps, 17-year-old Alicia Macleod.

The win pushes Worthing FC Women to third in the London & South East Regional Women’s Premier League.

This Sunday at 3pm Worthing host Denham United at The Crucial Environmental Stadium.