Numerous Sussex teams lost fixtures to the frosty conditions today.

A frozen Pilot Field pitch today | Picture: Simon Rudkins

Although Worthing and Eastbourne Borough got their National South games on, numerous games at lower levels of the no-league pyramid did not survive.

Horsham’s trip to Brightlingsea, Lewes’ home game with Canvey Island and Hastings v Bowers and Pitsea, all in the Isthmian premier, fell victim to the freezing temperatures.

In the Isthmian south east, Littlehampton v Corinthian, Hythe v Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath Town v Faversham, Three Bridges v Sheppey and Sittingbourne v East Grinstead – leaving only Chichester, Whitehawk and Lancing, out of Sussex’s eight teams in the division, in action.

A number of SCFL matches and West Sussex, East Sussex and Mid Sussex games were off. If you are unsure whether a game you plan to go to is on or off, check the host club’s social media.