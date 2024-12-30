'Wishlist' - Crawley Town boss gives his thoughts on January Transfer Window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Elliot is hoping to bring in more players in the January Transfer Window to add more energy to is Crawley Town squad.

Reds have struggled with injuries this year and at times have been down to bare bones.

But with Dion Conroy and Armando Quitrina returning in recent games and Ade Adeyemo and Harry Forster likely to be fit again after recent knocks, the squad is already looking stronger.

However, with the likelihood of losing Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy - according to reports - they will need to backfill to add more depth.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot . (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I think it's fair to say that everyone is aware of the data, how we do it here,” said Elliot.

“We've identified players within that and players myself that I'd like to bring in, so hopefully we'll be able to get to work behind the scenes and we'll be able to look at how we can improve the squad and add to the squad, bring us more energy.

“Obviously you always want to score goals, you want to keep goals out, you want to create but no, I think the big thing for me is you just need a little bit of help, a little bit of more experience and a little bit more pace and power to give us a chance in terms of the level because the biggest thing in this level is the physicality, the speed, the power of the players at this level is something that has been a big

step up.

“We need to make sure that when we bring players in, they can be as effective as possible and effective straight away.”

The window opens on Wednesday, January 3 and close at 11pm on Monday, February 3.