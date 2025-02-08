Wittering United extend lead at top of WSFL Division 1 South

Wittering United increased their lead at the top of West Sussex League Division 1 South with an emphatic 8-1 win over fifth-placed Hunston.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took United just five minutes to open the scoring, with their first corner taken by Brad Blackburn and a powerful header by James Hubbard. It was 2-0 after eight minutes from another Blackburn corner – keeper Freddie Muir aimed to punch clear but instead deflected it on to his own defender, Joey Constable, and into his own net.

It was three on 27 minutes as an excellent slide-rule pass from Hubbard on the edge of the box found Correll, whose deft chip over Muir found the far corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United had a disallowed goal for offside, Ballam thumping home from six yards following a long throw in by Tom Mace. Just before the break Hubbard's clever through pass found Ballam one on one but he was denied by an excellent save by Muir.

Wittering keeper Jack Benham was denied a clean sheet in the dying moments

Things got worse for the away team as Constable fouled Rob Courtman and Hubbard sent keeper wrong way from the penalty spot with last kick of first half to make it 4-0.

On 47 minutes the fifth came after a misplaced pass by James Sandford in midfield, the ball going straight to Kai Francis who shot first time from 30 yards and found the bottom corner. Three minutes later it was 6-0 as Ballam slotted home with a composed shot under the keeper.

Just before the hour mark Ballam broke away and unselfishly squared the ball to Francis whose scuffed shot found the bottom corner to make it 7-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 68 minutes Constable cleared off the line as Ali Chizfah failed to score from close range, not once but twice. Alex Brandon scored a late consolation for Hunston after sloppy defending.

Wittering scored with the last kick of the match when Ballam beat the offside trap and his cross was drilled home by Correll.