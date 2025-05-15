Women’s football is taking on increasing importance in the Worthing area thanks to an exciting new project.

Worthing FC have announced details of a new women's under-19s team for the 2025-26 season.

They are looking to build on the success of their senior women’s team, who have achieved two promotions in two years, holding their own in their first season at National League level this season with a fifth-placed finish in Division 1 SW.

It aims to begin the process of replicating the pathway boys enjoy into the men’s first team.

Worthing FC Women have had a fine first season in the National League | Picture: Onerebelsview

WFC football director Nathan Bowen said: “Our new Development Squad will provide a fantastic opportunity for local women and girls to develop in a progressive and professional environment, while also giving our senior team the support to continue challenging in the National League.

“Having a successful pathway for female players is central to our medium and long term strategy and we are very much looking forward to the challenge of mirroring the success we have had with our existing youth pathways.”

The team will enter the Sussex Woman and Girls’ Football League and be managed by UEFA B coach Sam Karacochi.

Karacochi said: “I’ll be the manager of this new squad but I’ll also be involved in creating the pathway going forward with Nathan over the next few years. I've been working locally in girls and women’s football for the past 8 years

“I approached Nathan about two years ago with a proposal for a girls’ pathway at Worthing FC. The idea was easy in essence.

"Worthing FC have a successful women’s team playing at a high standard. For them to build on that success they needed a proper pathway. This would comprise four teams – U14s, U16s and U18s playing in the Junior Premier League and finally a development squad at the open age.

“I believed this would benefit Worthing FC but also girls’ football and Worthing as an area. There isn't an elite pathway in this part of Sussex for young girls in the local area. The nearest equivalent would be Brighton and Hove's pathway and Lewes’ FC pathway.

"For the girls’ game in general, levels are needed as the jump from grassroots to professional is big and the opportunities for young talented girls are difficult to come by. This pathway would give local talented girls an opportunity to play at a good standard with good coaching for a great local club. These players would eventually have the opportunity to play the first team bringing it all full circle.

"Nathan was really keen to get behind this. But the biggest obstacle we had was pitch space for training and playing matches. Woodside Road is one pitch and Worthing FC currently don't have an overflow site. So we needed to find a site suitable for this venture.

“I got in touch with Dan Hermitage, Jon Roser and Carl Walker, three local councillors in Worthing. Nathan and I had a few meetings with them where we outlined out intentions and they were really keen to help us with this and between us we decided that Davison School would be the perfect fit for this venture.

“The school was in the process of building a new 3G all-weather pitch and the fact it is an all-girls school meant this would really lean into their ethos.

"The councillors gave us the intros needed and we had communications with the school and Southdown Leisure, who are running the site for the school.

"Between us all we agreed to the training space needed to start our pathway and the hope is as we grow, we can make Davison's the home of women’s and girls' football for Worthing FC

“With the site now secured the aim is to reach our goals within five years with a development squad announced for this coming season and a U18s hopefully next season with the U16s and U14s to follow in the years to come.

“I think this is a great moment for Worthing as an area and girls' football in general. The sport needs big clubs to back the girls’ game for it to grow and any young girl who has a dream of playing football at a good standard this dream could now be reality. This is giving local young girls the kind of access to sport they didn't have before.”

The team is open to any girl aged 16-19. If you are interested in joining the team please go to worthingfc.com/2025/04/club-to-launch-womens-development-team/ and fill in the online form.