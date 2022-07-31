Women's Euros 2022: Free big screens showing the final in Sussex

England takes on Germany at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final today (Sunday, July 31) at 5pm.
There’s plenty of pubs across Sussex showing the match but if you’re wanting an outdoor screening, there’s a couple of those too:
Brighton Palace Pier – Horatio's big screen is free
Bexhill Big Screen – Provided by Box Broadband, free-to-attend on the lawns at Bexhill seafront, bring your own picnic from 4pm
What’s the weather doing?
After some showers across the county this afternoon, it will clear up in time for the final. There will be light cloud and a moderate breeze across Sussex from 5pm with the sun potentially making an appearance 6pm-8pm. Temperatures will be 23-21 across Sussex during the match.