Women's Euros 2022: Free big screens showing the final in Sussex

There’s plenty of pubs across Sussex showing the match but if you’re wanting an outdoor screening, there’s a couple of those too:

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

After some showers across the county this afternoon, it will clear up in time for the final. There will be light cloud and a moderate breeze across Sussex from 5pm with the sun potentially making an appearance 6pm-8pm. Temperatures will be 23-21 across Sussex during the match.