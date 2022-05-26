Women's football trials successful at Bognor Regis Town

Bognor Regis Town FC Women founder Mark Patterson has hailed the newly formed club's first trials event as a great success.

By Carl Eldridge
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 9:15 am

Trialists were put through their paces as the selection process got under way last Sunday at the Arena Leisure Centre, Bognor Regis ahead of the team's inaugural campaign in the Sussex County Women & Girls Football League.

Now club bosses have organised a second trials session to allow coaches to further assess prospective players for the side, who will play their home matches at Nyewood Lane. It will take place on Sunday 29th May at 2pm at the Arena.

Mark Patterson and Matt Trinidad at the launch of Bognor Regis Town Women

And Patterson, who runs Chichester-based Patterson Dental, the company sponsoring the new outfit, said he was delighted by the response and was excited at the progress being made within the set-up.

He added: "Our first trials event was a great success. A second trials date is planned and we invite players keen to show their ability to come along and join in."

Speaking previously about the project, Patterson set out the club's vision. He said at the launch of the women's team: “We want to drive the women's first team as far as we can as quickly as we can and believe the club has a unique opportunity given the continuing rise in the number of young girls playing football across the region -- and the talent that is already emerging from within Bognor Regis Town youth set-up."

