It was wonderful to see so many women competing – and the football played was of really good quality.

The tournament took place at Withdean Stadium, Brighton, on the new 3G pitches, and the feedback from the players was so positive that organisers are going to run the event monthly.

Battle Axes won on the day but were pushed all the way by Brighton Socialball Orange, who also fielded another team. Other teams included Newhaven, Brighton Starlings and Horsham Eagles, which meant over 50 players enjoyed the day.

The monthly tournaments are flexible and clubs don't have to commit to every month. They already have more teams interested, so expect the numbers to grow quickly.

The feedback from the players were that the refs were of high standard and the organisation of the tournament excellent, so they will try and meet these standards as we move forward each month.

The next tournament is on Sunday, October 20, at the Withdean, 10am-1pm. Andy teams interested please contact [email protected]

Steve Nealgrove, SCFL chairman, said: “We also started a men’s over 50s league two seasons ago with about 16 teams split into aast and west, We now have an over 60s division which started this year. We are very keen to lift the profile of the walking football.”

