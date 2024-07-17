'Worked wonders' - Bognor Regis Town boss heaps praise of Portsmouth manager

BOLTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Portsmouth manager John Mousinho at Full Time during the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth at Toughsheet Community Stadium on April 13, 2024 in Bolton, England.(Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images) : Portsmouth manager John Mousinho at Full Time during the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth at Toughsheet Community Stadium on April 13, 2024 in Bolton, England.(Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Robbie Blake has heaped praise on Portsmouth boss John Mousinho on the eve of Bognor Regis Town hosting the Blues in a prestigious pre-season friendly at the MKM Arena.

Mousinho has pledged to bring his full first team squad to face the Rocks on Saturday, July 20, 1pm kick-off — and the Isthmian premier division outfit are gearing up for a bumper gate for what has become an annual affair.

Mousinho is preparing for life in the Championship after a stunning promotion from League One last season.

And Blake has commended his record and thanked the Fratton Park gaffer for committing to what should be a money-spinning day at Nyewood Lane given the huge turnout from Pompey fans.

He said: ”Pompey supporters come here in good numbers backing their side and it's no secret that a big gate -- with the money that brings in -- is vital to how we operate financially. Given that we believe our visitors are bringing a full first team squad we are hopeful of another decent attendance. Thanks to the Blues fans who will come along and of course the Rocks supporters who are always there for us.

“I want our players to enjoy the occasion against a squad that will be competing in the Championship next season. We must congratulate the Blues on their success! John has worked wonders and the club and the supporters have got their reward and it promises to be an exciting season for them.

“We are lucky enough to enjoy a great relationship with Portsmouth and over the years have had young players on loan with us, which I think benefits both clubs in terms of helping us obviously but their younger players experience men's football which ultimately is important to their development.

“We have retained the players we feel can take us to the next level in our upcoming Isthmian premier division campaign and also brought in former Rocks Doug Tuck and Tommy Block, as well as striker Callum Barlow. I think we will have a few more players in before the big kick-off on August 10 and we are certainly monitoring the talent we have in on trial with us.

“I have been pleased with our pre-season so far. We have picked up wins at Littlehampton Town, Moneyfields and at home against Pagham last week. Winning is always a good habit but these matches are more about looking to attain the requisite fitness for the players and implementing our ideas in terms of structure and patterns of play. Overall, I think we are on track.

“Of course, playing a side that will compete in the Championship next season in the shape of Pompey is our biggest challenge so far. We will give a good account of ourselves I am sure.”