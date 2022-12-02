World Cup? Football fans in Eastbourne barely have time to watch it...

Planet Football? As the World Cup moves towards its third week, you could be forgiven for thinking that the pursuit of a leather ball by 22 grown men is the only thing in the world that counts.

Eastbourne Borough on the goal trail at Slough - and they host Chippenham at Priory Lane this weekend | Picture: Lydia Redman

The lengthy agenda of those world issues which really matter – war in Ukraine, refugees, famine, climate catastrophe, energy crises and human rights, to name but half a dozen – seems briefly secondary to England’s chances against Senegal.

Some of those issues, notably political and human rights, are actually quite hard to separate from the carnival of Qatar; but they may belong elsewhere than in the sports column of your local newspaper. Meanwhile, the positives are all around us.

The flags of St George are flying (and those of the Welsh dragon have fluttered proudly). The nation’s TV schedules are rewritten – have any of you BBC1 Pointless addicts tried to find your favourite quiz show this week? The bars and pubs are roaring – the Langney Sports Club, among others, had barely even standing room for the England-Wales game. And some of our daily worries are briefly set aside.

Eastbourne Town in recent action v Bexhill - this weekend they take on Egham in the FA Vase | Picture: Joe Knight

But global can also be local. In a couple more weeks, the circuses in the Qatar desert will be closed and empty, but football here will go on. There is life after the World Cup.

Hundreds, probably thousands of youngsters are still loving their coaching and their youth fixtures. The women's game will rise and rise. And hundreds of supporters, young and old, will still look forward eagerly to their Saturday afternoon fix at the Saffrons, the Princes Park Oval or Priory Lane.

Eastbourne enjoys its own version of the Beautiful Game, and its own deep local rivalries.

How many towns of Eastbourne’s size can boast three professional or senior amateur clubs? United, Town and Borough each have their proud histories and their loyal following – and each club currently has reason to be pleased.

Eastbourne Town take pride of place this weekend, entertaining Egham Town in the FA Vase (see our preview in the Herald inside pages). It’s a competition that leads all the way to Wembley, as West Sussex neighbours Littlehampton Town proved last May.

Rivals across town, Eastbourne United, are in Southern Combination action at home to Crowborough Athletic (3.00pm). And off the field, United have ambitious plans to develop the Princes Park Oval, including installation of a 3G pitch next summer. The project, reportedly costed at over £500,000, will be scrutinised later this month by the Council Planning Committee: follow the Herald for more news as the story develops.

In National South, Eastbourne Borough – the Langney Sports of just two decades ago – welcome Chippenham Town to the SO Legal Community Stadium. The Sports have just capped a magnificent unbeaten November with a stunning 5-1 away win at Slough Town, and Danny Bloor’s men are simply revelling in it all.

“I could not be more proud of my players,” said the Gaffer this week. “The boys were magnificent, and I’d say that was our most professional display of the season. This month we’ve had four wins and a draw in the league, we’ve beaten the league leaders (Ebbsfleet) away in the Trophy, and we’ve progressed in the Senior Cup.”

Manager of the Month, Danny? asked one impertinent reporter. “It’s not about me,” replied Bloor. “These players are just in love with the game!”