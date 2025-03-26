Worth the wait - Hassocks end 32 year hoodoo against Heath to make first ever League Cup final

For 32 years, Hassocks had not beaten Haywards Heath Town in a competitive game of football.

Not only did the Robins save a first victory in over three decades against their local rivals tor a Peter Bentley League Cup semi final, but their 2-1 success at the Trafalgar Ground came whilst resting over half their first choice XI.

Heath thought Hassocks might rotate, given three points against Crowborough Athletic on Saturday will secure the Southern Combination League title.

They were not though expecting James Westlake to make nine changes from the side who beat Shoreham at the weekend, throw in three players from the Under 23s, the Under 18s captain and switch formation to a back three.

Hassocks celebrate Shay Leahy scoring an 85th minute winner as they defeated Haywards Heath Town 2-1 in the Peter Bentley League Cup semi final

It was the ultimate clash in contrasting approaches to player recruitment; Heath with their budget against Hassocks offering a pathway to senior football for young players.

A difference epitomised by Oscar Kemp. The Robins youth team skipper left the Bluebells in the summer to join Hassocks. This was his full debut and he was superb leading the line.

Likewise, Under 23s top scorer Kian Nandhra. Despite not being a left wing back, Nandhra looked like he had been playing the role for years rather than this also being his first start at senior level.

Dan Allen was magnificent on his third successive appearance. But the biggest statement was when Sam Fernley came off the bench for Hassocks after Heath brought on Liam Benson at half time.

A striker who switched from Robins to Bluebells 18 months ago being introduced whilst Westlake threw another Under 23 into the mix.

In amongst all those impressive youngsters, the experienced Will Berry was the best Robin on the pitch. Berry has been a peripheral figure this season owing to the form of the Hassocks backline.

This was his first start since a 3-1 win over Little Common on October 1st. Not that you could tell with the way he marshalled the Robins defence. “I needed that!” he said afterwards.

Initially, it looked like Westlake’s selection was a gamble too far as Heath started strongly - culminating in taking a 14th minute lead. Charlie Towning delivered a corner which evaded everyone on its way to going in at the far post.

Hassocks were incensed as they felt Darren Budd had been fouled in the phase of play leading to the corner. Little did they know it was only the precursor to a series of incorrect decisions from referee Jamie Wells.

Tall striker Jamie Wilkes was pulled back when breaching the Bluebells defence by last man Nathaniel Kenlock. It was almost as a clear a red card as when Budd chopped Flynn Bolton down in the box 30 seconds after being booked. Hassocks escaped both going down to 10 and conceding a penalty.

The Robins equalised on 25, prior to both those incidents. Clever wing play from Alfie Loversidge earned a free kick on the right flank.

Budd swung a delivery into the box, Mitch Bromage could not gather and the ball ended up in the back of the net amongst the confusion via the rangy Wilkes toe poking home.

Shay Leahy and Budd fired distance efforts over as Hassocks finished the half strongly. Bromage then made a sensational fingertip save onto the bar from a Berry header five minutes after the restart.

Heath dominated after that with Fraser Trigwell plunging down to his right to deny Bolton at full stretch on 75. Recalled in place of James Shaw, Trigwell made an even better stop to claw out an angled drive from Lloyd Francis 120 seconds later.

Entering the final 10 minutes, minds began to wander towards when these sides met in the third round of this competition last season and Heath triumphed on penalties.

Spot kicks though were not required as with 85 on the clock, the Robins found a spectacular winner.

Substitute Bradley Tighe swung over a corner punched clear by Bromage. The ball fell to Leahy on the edge of the box, who produced a textbook volley picking out the top corner for his first Hassocks goal.

With Leahy’s dad and uncle both having played for the Robins, there could not have been a more apt scorer to send a family club like Hassocks into their first ever senior cup final. The double is suddenly on.