Impossible to separate: in atrocious conditions of fifty-mile winds and driving rain, Worthing and Eastbourne Borough gave every ounce of energy – and their managers used every tactical option – to claim a New Year’s Day victory, but the full-blooded contest finished goalless.

Twice in a combative first half, Borough struck the woodwork – including an outrageous direct free kick by Michael Klass, clattering the Worthing crossbar from forty yards. And a high-paced second half saw achingly close chances, and heroic defending, in both goalmouths.

Three former Sports – Kane Wills, Sam Beard and Nicky Wheeler – featured in the Rebels’ line-up. And it was not the slightest surprise to see the ageless, tireless and flawless Wills doing everything he does best, prompting, passing, moving and motivating. This outstanding servant of Sussex football heads off soon for a new project in Kuwait, and every true Sussex football follower will wish him well.

Shortly before the break, Joe Wright fumbled, Wheeler pounced, and the Sports keeper redeemed himself with an excellent save. There was still time before the end of the half for Courtney Clarke to find himself cautioned for what appeared to be a fair challenge. And so the twenty-two players headed for dry dressing rooms, while supporters of both clubs pulled up their collars and fought against the gales to the tea-bars.

Borough on the ball at Worthing | Picture: Lydia Redman

But as the weather conditions settled very slightly after half-time, the action was more balanced and both teams came desperately close to claiming all three points. Rebels should have snatched a 48th-minute lead when a racing Joel Colbran played Mo Faal through, but the striker struck wastefully wide.

And whenever Worthing carved an opening, Joe Wright was equal to it. His finest of several saves came on 74 minutes, diving low to his left to deny Colbran from Nicky Wheeler’s cross. Following up, Faal clattered into Wright, who needed lengthy treatment, while the striker copped a yellow card.

Into the final ten minutes, it was Borough’s turn to come desperately close. Pierce Bird’s high free-kick found Moussa Diarra beyond the back post, but the Rebels defence somehow scrambled clear.

The post-match words of Murray were more than a hint, and more of a statement of intent. “Frustrating. We are creating enough chances to win these matches, but we are not putting the ball in the net. We need some help in that department!

Adam Murray at Worthing | Picture: Nick Redman

“A really good side, Worthing. We knew what sort of game it would be – the best pressing team in the league against the best possession team in the league. So there were going to be duels, and (the officials) have to control that game from the off. But that was a shambles.”

While just steering clear of direct criticism, Murray had seen what neutral observers could not avoid. Referee Adam Merchant blew for foul after foul, but he rarely seemed to be in full control, and a major flare-up shortly before half-time – with one player floored – brought merely two rather random yellow cards.

Fortunately, good sense prevailed, and the rest of the afternoon passed without full confrontation – quite an achievement, in fact, with the breakneck action played out in front of an increasingly vocal crowd. Woodside Road’s new stand – actually a covered terrace without seats – has created a new “popular side” and the home supporters roared on their favourites in an absolute cacophony!

But in the end, neither of these combatants could land the knock-out blow, and a point apiece was just about right. Four months from now, who would bet against a rematch – in the National South play-offs?

For the home club, Chris Agutter offered a fair summary: “Both sides will point to chances that could have won it. My gut tells me we probably shaded it in terms of clear opportunities. The atmosphere was brilliant. I’m sure the supporters of both clubs enjoyed it, and I think we gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.

"Eastbourne Borough contributed massively to the game. Two good sides toe to toe, both really aggressive, and both could have won it. That’s a reflection of where we both are in the table. It’s very tight at the top – and exciting!”