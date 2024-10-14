Worthing and Horsham discover their FA Cup 1st round opponents
For the second year in a row, Sussex has two non-league representatives among the League One and League Two sides coming into the competition – and it is the same pair as last year after the Rebels and Hornets both made it through their fourth qualifying round games.
It set up the chance of glamour ties for both against Football League sides – though as with any cup draw, there was also the chance of an underwhelming draw.
Shown live on BBC2 on Monday night, the draw was preceded by a montage of some of the goals from Saturday’s fourth qualifying round – and Reece Meekums’ winner for Horsham was among those shown.
The draw was hosted by Kelly Somers and made by Danny Webber, the ex-Sheffield United, Watford and Portsmouth striker, and Stuart McCall, a player and manager with, among other teams, Bradford City, where the draw was held.
Horsham were drawn to visit Chesterfield, who are mid-table in League Two, while Worthing will be at home to League Two strugglers Morecambe, who have won only one of their opening 11 league matches.
Here’s how Worthing and Horsham beat Plymouth Parkway and Gorleston respectively to reach round one.
The first round ties will be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4.
In last year’s first round Worthing went out with a whimper at Alfreton while Horsham grabbed a memorable 3-3 draw at Barnsley then lost the replay – only to be reinstated because the Tykes had played an ineligible player. Horsham went on to lose at Sutton in round two.
Here’s the sort of prize money our non-league sides have earned from last Saturday’s wins – and how much they might land in round one, with the chance of TV broadcast fees to be added if they’re selected for a live game.
Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375
First round proper winners £45,000
First round proper losers £15,000
Second round proper winners £75,000
Second round proper losers £20,000
First round draw in full
Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient
Exeter City vs Barnet
Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic
Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool United or Brackley Town vs Braintree Town
Rotherham United vs Cheltenham Town
Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers
Worthing vs Morecambe
Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town
Wycombe Wanderers vs York City
Bradford City vs Aldershot Town
Hednesford Town or Gateshead vs Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic
Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic
Rochdale vs Bromley
Walsall vs Bolton Wanderers
Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone
Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare
MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon
Altrincham or Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United
Stockport County vs Forest Green Rovers
Reading vs Fleetwood Town
Stevenage vs Guiseley
Northampton Town vs Kettering Town
Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports vs Accrington Stanley
Swindon Town vs Colchester United
Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham and Redbridge
Port Vale vs Barnsley
Chesham United vs Lincoln City
Chesterfield vs Horsham
Southend United vs Charlton Athletic
Notts County vs Alfreton Town
Taunton Town or Maidenhead United vs Crawley Town
Harrogate Town vs Wrexham
Woking vs Cambridge United
Gillingham vs Blackpool
Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town
Sutton United vs Birmingham City
Newport County vs Peterborough United
