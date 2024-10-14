Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing and Horsham have discovered who they will face in the first round proper of the FA Cup. And both have landed plum ties against League Two opposition – one at home, one away.

For the second year in a row, Sussex has two non-league representatives among the League One and League Two sides coming into the competition – and it is the same pair as last year after the Rebels and Hornets both made it through their fourth qualifying round games.

It set up the chance of glamour ties for both against Football League sides – though as with any cup draw, there was also the chance of an underwhelming draw.

Shown live on BBC2 on Monday night, the draw was preceded by a montage of some of the goals from Saturday’s fourth qualifying round – and Reece Meekums’ winner for Horsham was among those shown.

Horsham''s players celebrate reaching the first round on Saturday | Picture: John Lines

The draw was hosted by Kelly Somers and made by Danny Webber, the ex-Sheffield United, Watford and Portsmouth striker, and Stuart McCall, a player and manager with, among other teams, Bradford City, where the draw was held.

Horsham were drawn to visit Chesterfield, who are mid-table in League Two, while Worthing will be at home to League Two strugglers Morecambe, who have won only one of their opening 11 league matches.

Worthing fans at Plymouth Parkway | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The first round ties will be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4.

In last year’s first round Worthing went out with a whimper at Alfreton while Horsham grabbed a memorable 3-3 draw at Barnsley then lost the replay – only to be reinstated because the Tykes had played an ineligible player. Horsham went on to lose at Sutton in round two.

Here’s the sort of prize money our non-league sides have earned from last Saturday’s wins – and how much they might land in round one, with the chance of TV broadcast fees to be added if they’re selected for a live game.

Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375

First round proper winners £45,000

First round proper losers £15,000

Second round proper winners £75,000

Second round proper losers £20,000

First round draw in full

Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient

Exeter City vs Barnet

Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic

Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town

Hartlepool United or Brackley Town vs Braintree Town

Rotherham United vs Cheltenham Town

Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers

Worthing vs Morecambe

Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town

Wycombe Wanderers vs York City

Bradford City vs Aldershot Town

Hednesford Town or Gateshead vs Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United

Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic

Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

Rochdale vs Bromley

Walsall vs Bolton Wanderers

Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone

Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon

Altrincham or Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United

Stockport County vs Forest Green Rovers

Reading vs Fleetwood Town

Stevenage vs Guiseley

Northampton Town vs Kettering Town

Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports vs Accrington Stanley

Swindon Town vs Colchester United

Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham and Redbridge

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Chesham United vs Lincoln City

Chesterfield vs Horsham

Southend United vs Charlton Athletic

Notts County vs Alfreton Town

Taunton Town or Maidenhead United vs Crawley Town

Harrogate Town vs Wrexham

Woking vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Blackpool

Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town

Sutton United vs Birmingham City

Newport County vs Peterborough United