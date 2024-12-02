A long-awaited return to the Sussex Transport Community Stadium saw the Rebels Women secure back-to-back home wins with a 3-1 success over Maidenhead.

Tierney Scott returned from suspension and Leah Hume was back on the bench alongside new signing, former Brentford and MK Dons defender Lily Dalton.

Six minutes were on the clock when Becs Bell played in Scott inside the area, only for Macey-Nikiah Walters to steal the ball off her toes. Less than 120 seconds further on, Dan Rowe had a shot blocked by Katie Akerman.

That all nearly went to waste courtesy of Mia Parker slipping in Izzy Stockton but, thankfully, Rebels keeper Lauren Dolbear was in the right place at the right time to deny the forward.

Worthing in action v Maidenhead - picture by Onerebelsview

Midway through the opening 45, Bell set-up Holly Talbut-Smith who pulled-off a neat turn and attempt that saw a comfortable save.

Moments later, Scott’s left-sided cross made contact with the hand of Ashlee Withers in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Katie Cooper stepped up and sent the ‘keeper the wrong way.

Shortly before the break Cooper might have doubled the tally via a long-ranger that initially appeared to have taken a touch of a striped shirt as a corner-kick was given, until a goal-kick was the final outcome. Emily Linscer’s lay-off at the end of some fine approach play going unrewarded too.

Soon Sophie Humphrey capitalised on some indecision among the visiting rearguard, who presented the hard-working striker with a gaping goal.

Goal celebrations - picture by Onerebelsview

The same player nearly bagged a brace shortly afterwards as Linscer and Chloe Winchester provided Humphrey with a sight of goal that she came close to finding.

The embryonic stages of the second period saw Worthing taking the game to Maidenhead and Bell being the lucky recipient of a misplaced pass to pick out the ever-dangerous Humphrey who forced a top-drawer stop out of Amy Whale.

The width of the crossbar kept out Cooper when Jess Richardson rounded off good work via a pull-back that ‘Coops’ met.

Ten minutes into the second half, Talbut-Smith did well to dig out a delivery into the danger zone which led to Rowe’s first attempt being blocked but the captain subsequently curled a beauty off the outside of her right boot, looping it into the top corner.

A rapid counter-attack was sealed courtesy of a powerful, low strike by Walters that fizzed across an outstretched Dollbear to nestle nicely inside the far upright for 3-1.

The Rebels retaliated by way of Cooper’s corner heading goalwards off the dome of Dan Rowe and Humphrey suffering frustration thanks to Emily Norfolk clearing off the line.

Rowe’s free-kick from the inside-left channel was met by Cooper’s perfectly-timed run but she nodded it fractionally over the back stick.

Victory pushed Worthing up to exactly halfway in the table, having played a game less than the majority of those around them.