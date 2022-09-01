Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing celebrate at Dartford | Picture: Mike Gunn

Their away record in National South remains perfect after a 2-1 win at Dartford on Saturday – their third victory from three road trips.

And on Monday they needed a late equaliser to rescue a point at home to Eastbourne Borough. That was their third draw at home from three.

It means they remain unbeaten and sit sixth in the league after taking 12 points from their first six in their first National South campaign.

Action from Worthing's draw with Eastbourne Borough | Picture: Marcus Hoare

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to St Albans, Hinshelwood is delighted, though he will be keen they register their first home win when they take on Tonbridge a week later.

Callum Kealy was the goal hero of the holiday weekend – equalising early in the second half at Dartford before Joel Colbran popped up with a 90th minute winner, then scoring the 88th minute leveller to deny Eastbourne Borough a Woodside win on Monday.

Hinshelwood was happy with the holiday haul and said: “If you turned it round and we’d won all three at home and drawn all three away, we’d probably be even happier.

"But I’m delighted. They were two games in which we had to work hard to stay in the game then get ourselves back in it, and we did that.

"At Dartford, who are a strong side at this level, our togetherness and fighting spirit really shone through.

"Harrison Male made an unbelievable save when we were 1-0 down and that gave us a platform.

"At half-time we said to the players to back themselves and play their normal game and be a bit braver, and they did that. It was an unbelievable result because that’s a tough place to go.

"Against Eastbourne they had a game plan and were reliant on set-pieces and scored from one after a harsh handball decision.

"We kept going but were nowhere near our best, though showed good resolve.”

Hinshelwood has been running the rule over a couple of potential replacements for striker Jake Robinson, out long-term with a knee injury.