Worthing boss admits he 'got it wrong' in FA Cup defeat to Eastbourne Borough

Worthing celebrate Lewis White's goal. Picture by Mike Gunn

“We were second best and I’ll take a lot of criticism for that today,” said Hinshelwood.

“I got the shape and team wrong. I tried to change it a few times, but it didn’t really work, and the better team won on the day.”

Despite an opening goal from Lewis White, Worthing went onto concede two goals from Eastbourne’s Shiloh Remy and Leone Gravata.

“They scored when it mattered,” said Hinshelwood on Eastbourne’s goals. “Their forward players didn’t need a lot of chances to put it in the back of the net whereas, ours needed a few more.”

Worthing sit eight places above Eastbourne in the Vanarama National League South and went into half-time last Saturday on level terms at 1-1. With hopes of still progressing through to the next round, unfortunately for the Rebels, Eastbourne came out on top.

“We didn’t really create anything in the second half,” said Hinshelwood on his sides eventual demise. “It was powderpuff, embarrassing, poor to watch and one of the worst half’s I’ve seen us play for a long time.”

Hinshelwood’s side came into the game as favourites having not lost in any competition since the start of the season.

However, following last weekend, Hinshelwood said, “That game has highlighted that maybe we’re in a false position.

“Everyone keeps going on about unbeaten runs. Obviously, I’d prefer to not lose a game and get more points but today, the players have got to look at themselves, I’ve got to look at myself so we can do better because that was dire. Terrible.”

Worthing welcomed the return of their forward, Nodirbeck Bobomurodov having not made an appearance since the end of August. Speaking on his return, Hinshelwood said, “He worked hard in training, but you’ve got to do it on the pitch when it matters. We’ve got a few that are doing it in training but not on the pitch. The supporters obviously expect more from us. You know, you hear the comments and rightly so. They’re not happy with what we delivered today.”