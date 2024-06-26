Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing boss Chris Agutter welcomed striker Jake Hutchinson to Woodside Road – and said he was excited by the blend of attackers that would spearhead their bid for glory.

Former Colchester, Queen of the South and Eastbourne Borough brings an impressive goalscoring record to the squad – on the back of the Rebels securing the services of others who can be influential in their forward play.

Attacking midfielder Danny Cashman has also signed for another season – to the delight of the Reds faithful, who saw him score 15 goals in 39 appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agutter said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Hutch to Woodside. He’s a goalscorer who’s scored goals at a higher level.

Chris Agutter is delighted with how the Worthing squad is coming together | Picture: Mike Gunn

"He’s another young and hungry player like so many more of our group that have the big potential to really progress in the game.

“Hutch is very mobile as well as being a really decent physical shape and size.

"With Hutch, Greg (Luer) and Brad (Dolaghan) on top of Tommy (Willard), Cash and Nicky (Wheeler) we have a very impressive attacking unit and we also have a nice variety in terms of style among that group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter also revealed the club were hoping to secure one more ‘huge’ signing in the next few days.

But he said: “If the season started tomorrow I’d be very happy with the strength of the squad.”

Worthing fans will be impressed at how the squad is coming together, having been upset, if not surprised, when Ollie Pearce, scorer of 43 goals last season, followed Adam Hinshelwood to York City.

Pre-season has started this week for the players, with the squad straight on to working with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Agutter said an optional ‘pre-pre-season’ session drew 22 players as he and his coaching team put them through their early paces and looked at some youngsters and trialists.

The first friendly is a behind-closed-doors visit to face Brighton’s under-21s at the Seagulls’ training ground next Friday, July 5.