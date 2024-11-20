Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday is Woodside Road day – at least it is for the next five weekends as Worthing relish a run of pivotal matches in front of their own fans.

This week’s visit of Chelmsford City is the first of five straight Saturdays when Chris Agutter’s team will be playing in front of big home crowds – and the manager says they can’t wait to put on a show.

Last Saturday’s FA Trophy second round win at Chichester City has set up a third round tie at home to Southern League premier south outfit Gosport on December 7.

And with National South clashes against current leaders Weston, St Albans and Enfield to come on November 30 and December 14 and 21, it’s a bumper BN14 set of games for supporters.

Mo Faal vies for possession in Worthing's FA Trophy tie at Chi City | Picture: Neil Holmes

Agutter said: “We’re getting big crowds at home and the players are the type who rise to that. They’re not the sort to think of large crowds as extra pressure.

"I have no worries about how they approach these big games – I’m more concerned about how we are when it’s a crowd of 200 at some outpost."

Worthing go a hectic run of fixtures – which also includes midweek visits to Farnborough (next week) and Salisbury (December 3) – in eighth place but only six points off the top team.

Agutter said: "We have a target of the number of wins we want and we are ahead of it at the moment.

"If we continue that trend we could go into the new year top of the table.”

"We’re playing well and scoring goals, and we’re bouncing back well when we do have a setback.”

Agutter was pleased to come through a Trophy tie against a Chi City side he said he rated highly.

Goals from Mo Faal, Joel Colbran and – late on – Danny Cashman earned the win and another £3,750 of prize money.

"Chichester were very well-organised and coached with an unorthodox shape,” said the manager.

“It was 50/50 in terms of chances but on the quality of the chances I think we deserved to go through.”

The squad has suffered a major blow with news that midfield lynchpin Kane Wills is moving to Dubai.

Agutter said: “We’re gutted because he’s a good player and a huge character around the place.

"We will want to replace him by bringing another ‘leader’ but that won’t be easy.”

Jack Williams reports on Worthing’s 5-0 win over Eastbourne United in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup…

Worthing cruised to victory in the third round of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup with a 5-0 victory against Eastbourne United on Tuesday night.

Boss Chris Agutter rotated his side but still named a starting XI filled with members of the first-team squad to take on lower-level opposition.

Youth team players Arthur Gregory, Freddie Chester and Cooper Renzulli were on the bench.

Mo Faal found the net just over five minutes into the contest. Sam Packham got into a crossing position on the right flank and delayed his cross to pick out Faal at the back post and the forward slotted in.

The Rebels took complete control and there were chances for Temi Babalola, Faal and Sam Beard.

On the half-hour mark Tommy Willard made it 2-0 after latching on to a low cross from the left flank from Beard.

Two minutes later, it was three. Jack Spong picked out Babalola’s run in behind and played him through. Babalola took his time before dinking it over United keeper Mackay Mesezanes.

Faal finished off a rampant first-half performance when he fizzed a curling effort into the bottom corner.

Gregory, Renzulli and Chester came on and Babalola thought he’d netted his second but was flagged offside.

But Babalola did get his second with just over ten minutes left.

Littlehampton Town’s third round tie at Crawley Down Gatwick was postponed.