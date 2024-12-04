Two wins and two clean sheets – and three strikers all in goalscoring form.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the story of a week which has propelled Worthing right into the thick of the National South promotion race.

On Saturday it was goals from Temi Babalola, Mo Faal and Danny Cashman that eased the Rebels to a 3-0 win over promotion rivals Weston in front of 1,493 fans at Woodside Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing celebrate on their way to victory over Weston | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Then on Tuesday night Cashman again and Harrison Smith scored to clinch a 2-0 win at Salisbury, leaving the Reds fifth and only three points off top spot.

Cashman’s goals are nothing new but after a start to the season in which Worthing couldn’t find a centre forward to score goals, Agutter now has Faal, Babalola and Smith all finding the net.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, the manager said: “I thought that was maybe Mo’s best game for us. Having Temi on the pitch with him is helping him.

"Having two up front can work well for us in certain games and another option is to play Mo wide and Temi and Harrison through the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re options that mean teams won’t know how we’re going to play until we start.”

Equally pleasing to the management and fans this week have been those clean sheets – coming after the Rebels took only one point from their previous two league games.

Agutter said: “I didn’t actually think there was much difference between the performance against Weston and the previous two that brought a draw and a defeat. But here we were ruthless in both boxes.

"At the back we’re not conceding many chances at present – which we were early in the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing switch their attentions to the FA Trophy on Saturday – hosting step three Southern League side Gosport Borough in the third round and bidding for a last-32 spot.

"It’s great to be at home again where, regardless of the level of the opposition, we really fancy it.”

After that it’ll be back to a league campaign that’s boiling up nicely. “We’re right in it,” Agutter said.

"Most of the top 10 in the table now are the full-time teams and we’re showing we can live with them, which is an indication of how far we’ve come.”