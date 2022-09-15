Worthing boss: First home win was excellent – but should have been comfortable

On a memorable night under the lights, Worthing recovered from going 2-0 down to Cheshunt inside 18 minutes to win 3-2.

All the goals came in a breathless first half as Mo Jammeh (2) and Sammie McLeod scored to give Hinshelwood’s men an interval advantage they held but couldn’t build on after the break.

The victory – their first at home after four on the road – leaves the Reds third, with five wins and three draws from their opening eight matches.

Mo Jammeh was the star man for Worthing v Cheshunt with two goals | Picture: Mike Gunn

Attention now switches to an FA Cup second qualifying round tie away to fellow National South side Slough on Saturday.

Hinshelwood was pleased to see his team see off Cheshunt, but said it should have been more comfortable than 3-2.

"They got into our box twice and scored twice in the opening stages,” said Hinshelwood. “For the first we didn’t stop the cross and for the second we gave the ball away cheaply.

"We’d played well early on yet were 2-0 down but I knew if we kept playing well a goal would come, and when we got one I always felt more would follow.

"To get 3-2 in front before half-time was a bonus but we really should have been coming in 3-0 up.

"In the second half we could have enjoyed keeping the ball more than we did.

"It was an excellent performance but we made it harder than it needed to be.

"I think we got something like 40 crosses into box. That’s great, but shows we need to be more clinical.”

Worthing’s goals continue to be shared around and Hinshelwood admitted two-goal Jammeh – staking a claim with the Rebels after a successful stint at Lancing last season – and midfielder McLeod had staked claims for more regular starts.

"We’ve got different players coming in and stepping up which is exactly what we want,” he said.