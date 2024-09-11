Worthing boss Chris Agutter reflected on the team’s goalless homecoming and warned his players: We must find a way past sides who park the bus.

A sell-out crowd of 1,500 was present for the Rebels’ delayed first home game of the season as work continues on the new North Stand – but Hornchurch spoiled the celebrations somewhat by holding out for a 0-0 draw.

Agutter said it was a tribute to the reputation the Reds had built in recent seasons that many teams aimed only to stop them playing. He said the key for his players was to keep creating high-quality chances – then put some away.

Worthing players at the end of the goalless draw with Hornchurch | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing had by far the best of the game but ended with a point – their third draw in seven games, which leaves them in a decent mid-table spot with a game in hand.

Agutter said: “It was fantastic to be at home and the atmosphere was brilliant. It was frustrating not to find a goal but we had all the possession and created good chances, we just couldn’t put one away.

"A lot of teams are setting up against us like this and we have to deal with it. It’s because of what the club have achieved.

"I don’t think we need to change much. Our three strikers, Temi, Harrison and Hutch, all bring different things and the goals will come. We just need to start putting some away from a few yards out.”

Agutter thinks there’s every chance Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round visitors Havant & Waterlooville will pose a similar test.

“I know their manager Shaun North very well – he’s very conscientious defensively,” the boss said.

“But we’re okay. We’re a new group and are only a few details away from being very good.”

Agutter loves the FA Cup and had some success in it with Hastings but he said he was not looking beyond trying to get past Havant, who were relegated from National South last season and are now in the Southern League.

"Excitement grows if you can get through any round and that’s what we aim to do first,” he said.

Kane Wills came off with a recurring calf problem on Saturday and Joel Colbran and Cam Tutt are still out.