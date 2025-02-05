Chris Agutter had no complaints over Worthing’s FA Trophy exit – and said the management and players were now fully focused on the season’s main aim of promotion.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rebels lost 2-1 to National League Premier high flyers Rochdale in front of a 2,230 crowd at Woodside Road – and Agutter admitted it was such an entertaining game it could have ended 9-5 to Dale.

The one goal Worthing did score was remarkable – Joe Partington striking from inside his own half after spotting the keeper out of his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing look for a way through the Rochdale rearguard | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

Although it’s end of a Wembley dream, everyone at the club believes the National South promotion and title bid is more important – and that’s now all the team have left to focus on.

That resumes at Tonbridge on Saturday and at home to Torquay on Tuesday – with Worthing now one of FIVE sides locked on 55 points apiece at the top of the table.

Before the weekend they are set to add an experienced centre-forward to the squad – putting the Reds camp in good shape for the final 18 games. Agutter said: “Saturday was entertaining, it was two decent sides having go and both were quite wasteful with their chances.

"We had chances to make it 1-1 after going behind, then after Joe’s brilliant goal to make it 2-1, we had chances to go to 2-2. But they had a lot of openings too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve made a bit of club history with how far we’ve gone in the Trophy but that’s over now and it’s all about the league.”

On our Sussexworld non-league podcast last week, Rebels owner George Dowell also said promotion was the clear priority over any cup run. And Agutter believes they are in with a great chance: “We think 12 wins could be enough (for the title) – 14 wins certainly would be. And that’s not far ahead of the form we’ve been in.

"At training two nights after last week’s win over Boreham Wood, it was the first time I’d seen the players on the same page as the staff in terms of having real belief about what they could achieve.”

Agutter warned that the next two opponents, Tonbridge and Torquay, were both in the promotion race and would make it hard for his team.

Sam Beard (ban) and Alfie Young (injury) are the only two unavailable for Saturday’s Kent trip.