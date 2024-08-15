Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Agutter says he and his players never gave up on their hopes of winning their National South opener at Weston – even when they were 3-0 down after an hour.

The Rebels pulled off a remarkable second-half comeback to win 4-3 as Jack Spong and Danny Cashman each scored twice, Cashman converting a 96th-minute penalty to complete the opening-day win.

Boss Agutter said it was fully deserved – and the recovery was a great early achievement for his players that they could use to their advantage in sticky situations later in the season.

The manager felt Worthing were unfortunate to be three down at the break in his first competitive game in the dugout, but he never lost faith.

Celebrations follow Worthing's comeback at Weston | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"I still felt the game was there to be won as we’d been good in the first half,” he told us. “We’d created chances and they hadn’t really cut us open.

"They scored from a couple of set-pieces and got a third when half our players stopped expecting a decision that didn’t come.

"The half-time message was that we could win the game if we did things a little differently. We’d been breaking their line but needed to show more speed once we did.”

Agutter reserved high praise for goal heroes Spong and Cashman and said as soon as Worthing’s first goal went in, momentum was with them.

"The players’ attitude was brilliant and their resilience impressive,” he said.

"They showed why they’re playing at this level. It gives us something to look back on at other times when we’re struggling – we can say ‘we got out of that and can do it again’.”

Agutter was able to bring on Nicky Wheeler, Ollie Starkey and new Stevenage loan forward Harrison Smith on the hour, and said the trio brought the energy and quality that enabled the team to build on having pulled one goal back.

Worthing’s run of six away games to start the season – while work on a new stand continues at Woodside Road – brings a trip to St Albans on Saturday and the manager said he’s like more of the same from his players… without them being 3-0 down at the break.

After bringing in Smith on loan and recruiting back-uo keeper Taylor Seymour late last week, the Rebels are still looking for one or two more additions to the squad.