Chris Agutter says Worthing’s inconsistency within games has to stop – and quickly.

The manager is frustated by the way his team can be brilliant in one part of a match but way off the pace in another section of the same outing.

The latest example came in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at struggling Weymouth, where the Rebels took the lead through a brilliant Danny Cashman goal and were in control – only to lose their way and end up risking losing.

Worthing are still in a good position in the National South table, three points off the play-off zone with a game in hand. But Agutter said they could be in a much better position with more consistency.

Chris Agutter says his team veer from being brilliant to bad within one afternoon at times | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Their focus switches this weekend to the FA Cup, with Isthmian premier side Dartford visiting Woodside Road in the third qualifying round.

Agutter said of the draw in Dorset: “We went 1-0 up and had opportunities for two or three. Their keeper was man of the match and pulled off some great saves.

"But then a bit of sloppiness and a few loose passes shifted the game’s momentum.

"We became a bit casual and complacent and they had the better of the second half and equalised through a mistake from the goalkeeper.

"We’re inconsistenrt over 90 minutes, let alone game to game. When we’re good we’re 11 out of 10; when we're bad, we’re three out of 10 – it’s two extremes.”

Agutter said he wanted his side to show more nous and be less ‘emotional’ during matches – but admitted an inability to name a settled starting line-up was going against them. "Three games into the season I could accept us drawing at Hemel – but now we’re further on and I'm less accepting of not winning games we should be winning.

"Our best moments are brilliant but we need more consistency.”

Agutter is relishing the FA Cup tie but warned Dartford were effectively a National South club and would make life hard for his team. "We’ll need to be better than we were against Havant in the last round and at Weymouth.”

Joel Colbran is almost ready to return but Sam Beard, Tommy Willard and Sam Packham are among those who are touch and go.