Worthing determined to end memorable league season with victory

Adam Hinshelwood’s team will finish at least ten points clear of their nearest challengers if they can sign off with a win in front of close to 2,000 fans at home to Brightlingsea.

They’ll be handed the Isthmian premier trophy afterwards, while the club’s under-18s – cup and league winners themselves – will be centre of attention before the game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing will end on an amazing 97 points if they can rack up a final win – and need one more goal for 100 league strikes.

Worthing players take the plaudits from their fans on their first appearance at Woodside Rd since they won the title / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Last Saturday was the perfect warm-up for the big celebration as the Mackerel Men swept Carshalton aside 5-0 thanks to goals by Reece Meekums, Luke Robinson (2), Pat Webber and Ollie Pearce.

They suffered a setback on Monday when they lost 3-1 at Horsham in a game that turned when Aarran Racine was sent off, that after Dayshonne Golding had put them ahead.

Hinshelwood said: “We’re looking forward to Saturday and receiving the trophy. But we 100 per cent want to make sure we win the game. It’s been a fantastic season and we want to end it by putting on a show in front of what’ll be another massive crowd.

“It was nice to see so many there last Saturday giving us a great reception. We had a fast start and when we went 3-0 up just before half-time it was game over, really.

“At Horsham we could have been three or four up instead of 1-0 up before Aarran was sent off and that did change the game, as did us conceding the equaliser just before half-time. There were no complaints about the red card.”

Hinshelwood is delighted the club’s under-18s will be part of the Woodside Road party on Saturday having done the double.

“They’ve also had a superb season and it will be good for them to be able to celebrate that in front of so many fans and just see the size of the club they are at,” he said.

“And of course their success bodes well for the club’s future.”