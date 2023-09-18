Worthing have beaten one Sussex rival to reach the third qualifying round of the FA Cup – now another lies in wait.

Worthing celebrate Jake Robinson's goal at Eastbourne | Picture: Mike Gunn

Adam Hinshelwood’s side will host Isthmian premier side Whitehawk, bossed by Shaun Saunders, in the next round at Woodside Road on Saturday, September 30.

It’s Worthing’s reward for their 1-0 win at Eastbourne Borough which came thanks in equal measure to Jake Robinson’s first goal after more than a year out injured and a staggering triple save by Roco Rees.

Whitehawk came through with a comfortable win at home to Redhill and will relish the chance to lock horns with the National South high flyers.

Lewes are the third Sussex side definitely through to the next round and they will be at home to Hampton and Richmond Borough of the National South, their reward for winning 2-1 at Ascot United in the second qualifying round.

Horsham drew 2-2 at home to Isthmian south central team Marlow on Saturday and face a replay on Tuesday night. The winners will be at home to Hanworth Villa, who play in the same division as Marlow.

