They beat second-placed Dartford 3-0 at Woodside Road on Saturday – and won by the same score at Dover on Tuesday night.
The Rebels are fourth in the National South table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tonbridge and at present look a good bet to secure a play-off place in their first season at step two of the non-league pyramid.
Against Dartford, a Maxwell Statham own goal and an Ollie Pearce finish had Worthing two up inside 11 minutes. Davide Rodari wrapped it up with the third, against his old club, nine minutes into the second half.
Pearce scored again at Dover, finishing a lovely team move, either side of strikes by Kane Wills and, from the spot, Callum Kealy.
Hinshelwood said he was delighted by the squad’s week’s work but wanted to impress upon them the need to keep up – and even improve on – current levels.
"On Saturday we were disappointed not to be 4-0 up by half-time. We had three or four one-on-ones and Aarran Racine had what looked a good goal ruled out for a foul,” he said.
"At 2-0 you’re still on tenterhooks but we got the third and were delighted to win and keep a clean sheet.
"Then to do that again at Dover on Tuesday night was very pleasing.
"We started well and got two good goals. We put Reece Meekums through the middle and it didn’t really work – until he went through in the second half and won a penalty for which Dover had a man sent off.
"But after they went down to 10 men, Dover had more chances and our mentality wasn’t right.
"We need to be better in that situation and not concede needless chances. That’s something to work on.
"But overall we’re in good form and playing well.
"The message to the players is to up our professionalism and our tempo in training and to keep pushing and striving to improve.”
Worthing rested recent casualties Lewis White and Danny Barker in midweek but both are fit for Saturday. Pompey loanee Liam Vincent is still getting over an ankle injury but there are no other injury worries.