Chris Agutter lamented a lack of cutting edge as Worthing FC were hit by a late sucker punch at home to St Albans on Saturday.

Leading 1-0 thanks to Nicky Wheeler’s 44th minute goal, the Reds looked on course to move up to fifth in National League South – but the second-from-bottom Saints struck back in the sixth minute of second half stoppage time to see the points shared.

Speaking to Worthing FC TV, Agutter said: “It was gutting, wasn’t it? The game should be done. We’ve created more than enough opportunities for the game to be out of sight by the hour mark.

“We didn’t see the game out particularly intelligently and maturely, and they got a late, late equaliser which was déjà vu from last week.

Nicky Wheeler celebrates | Pic: Jay Wrighte

“The final ball wasn’t good enough - or if the final ball was good, the finish wasn’t quite right.

“We were just nowhere near ruthless enough in the opposition’s penalty box. There’s no real other explanation for it to be honest. We can’t dress it up in any other way.

"Some of our play to get to the final third was outstanding. The goal was another brilliant team move, finished off with a fantastic finish from Nicky - but no one cares because we haven’t won.”

The draw leaves Worthing seventh in the table, four points adrift of leaders Torquay.

Victory over St Albans would have moved the Reds to within two points of the table-topping Gulls – and Agutter was left with a feeling of what might have been.

He added: “We should be sitting here two points off top and we’re not. We’re just fortunate that the rest of the league is as inconsistent and as chaotic as what we can be.

“But equally that makes it even more frustrating because I haven’t come away from many games this year where I feel like we haven’t been the dominant team, and we haven’t been the team on the front foot, and we haven’t been the team that’s created more chances.

“We just left too many points out there. We’re in a good position and all the rest of it, but the feeling is where we could be if we were more ruthless.”

Reds host Enfield this Saturday.