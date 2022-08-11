Worthing FC boss: Now we know the high standards we need

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing had a dream start to their first National League game when they scored against Dover | Picture: Marcus Hoare

The Rebels’ first game ended in a 1-1 draw in front of a superb crowd of 1,506 at sun-drenched Woodside Road.

The euphoria of taking the lead just five minutes into their first game at this level through Jake Robinson couldn’t be sustained as Dover hit back and Worthing missed a chance to retake the lead from the spot.

But Hinshelwood was pleased to take a point from the opener – when Dover might have stolen all three with a late chance saved brilliantly by Harrsion Male – and he said the match was a good indicator of how hard they’d have to work this season.

Lee Martin cancelled out Robinson’s early opener to deny Worthing their first National South win, which they will now seek at Welling on Saturday or Weymouth next Tuesday.

Hinshelwood said: “It was a good test and we enjoyed finally being able to play in the National League.

"When we went 1-0 up so early I’m sure some were thinking ‘here we go, another free-flowing season’ but it’s a bit different at this level.

"It was immediately evident to us we were at a higher level to last season.

"Here, if you switch off for any length of time you will be punished, and it’s clear we’ll need to improve and learn even faster now.

"The difference is at both ends. Not only can you get punished quickly at he back you will probably get fewer chances yourselves and have to be ready to take them.

"We had a lot of possession and did create chances but couldn’t make them count.”

Hinshelwood was pleased to see such a large crowd present but admitted things did ‘boil over’ between a small number of fans of both sides at one stage, and he said the club would be working to ensure they could cope with the pressures brought by larger away followings.