Worthing FC boss: Play-off disappointment shows us where we need to be better

Adam Hinshelwood reflected on Worthing’s play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City and admitted: We just weren’t good enough on the day.

The Reds’ hopes of reaching the final were undone by first-half Oxford goals by Zac Mceachran and Alfie Potter to which they could find no reply.

Hinshelwood had no complaints about the result – and said falling short had shown where they needed to improve in order to go one better and win promotion to the National premier.

He said he hoped the time would come in the summer for him to look back and be proud of what they’d achieved over the gruelling league season, but at the moment the overriding feeling was disappointment.

Worthing on the ball at Oxford City - but they were beaten 2-0 in the play-off semi-final | Picture: Mike Gunn

But the season isn’t finished yet – Worthing play Bognor in tonight’s Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex Stadium, when they will be looking to make up for losing last year’s final to Brighton U21s.

Hinshelwood said: “We can’t have too many qualms about losing the semi-final. They had better players, better individuals, and we failed to take a couple of big opportunities.

"There’s no excuses about fatigue or anything. The timing of Oxford’s second goal, just before half-time, was crucial. We were naive at that point which is something we have to look at.

"In the second half the lads gave it everything but we couldn’t find a way through. Oxford were one of the best sides we played this season.

Adam Hinshelwood and Worthing's fans exchange plaudits at the end of the play-off defeat | Picture: Mike Gunn

"We’ve had things through the season that haven’t helped us but the aim next season has to be more points, more wins and fewer goals conceded.

"We conceded 72 goals in the league, which is appalling for a team looking to go up. So we know where we need to improve.”

Hinshelwood said a win in tonight’s cup final would give the team an upbeat ending and some momentum to take into 2023-24.

"I was disappointed after last year’s final against Brighton. For large parts of the second half we didn’t lay a glove on them,” he said.

"This is a great chance to play our local rivals in a Premier League stadium and we will have a big following again, like we’ve had all season.”