Worthing FC boss: Slump will only end if we remember what made us successful

Adam Hinshelwood says Worthing can emerge from their slump in results by remembering the good habits that got them to the National League South play-off zone.

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:47 GMT

Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Chelmsford – where they had led 1-0 and 2-1 – was their third straight loss and left them in the final play-off spot of seventh, with five chasing clubs within three points of them.

Best of the pictures as Worthing visit Chelmsford – by Mike Gunn.

The Rebels have conceded 14 goals in losing those three games and Hinshelwood admitted it was a tricky period that had affected his young squad.

Worthing in action at Chelmsford | Picture: Mike Gunn - see more from Mike in the link above
But he is telling them to remember the results and performances that have got them where they are – and to work hard to bring about an upturn in fortunes between now and the end of the season.

Tough assignements keep coming – they host sixth-placed Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday, having beaten their play-off rivals 5-1 in Hampshire in December.

Callum Kealy scored a hat-trick for Worthing that day but has since switched to Havant.

Hinshelwood said: “We were disappointed to lose at Chelmsford but it was fine margins. We led twice through two Ollie Pearce goals and had a good one-on-one chance to make it 3-2 – then they got a dubious penalty soon after.

"We’ve had decisions going against us but won’t use that as an excuse and we know the only way to get through a period like this is to keep working and remember what got us here.

"It’s hard seeing the effect it’s having on the young players. We could do with more nous and experience but we still have a chance to end the season on a high in the league and Sussex Senior Cup.

"As staff and players we’re all learning a lot about ourselves and it’s down to us to turn things round.”

Hinshelwood said the clash with Havant should be a cracking contest in front of a huge crowd – but felt the Rebels’ win at Westleigh Park would have much bearing on it. "Both teams will be up for it with so much to play for,” he said.

Winger Lewis White has suffered another hamstring problem but Kane Wills can return after missing Saturday’s loss through work.

