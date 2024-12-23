Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All Chris Agutter wants for Christmas is a completed jigsaw.

He has likened his Worthing team’s development to one of the puzzles that he has all the pieces for – but which is not yet finished.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Enfield that left them in seventh spot in the National South table and only four points behind the leaders, Agutter said they’d gone from attacking flair to defensive resilience in the past few weeks.

Now he wants them to put the two together – and turn the second half of the season into a serious title bid.

Worthing are going well in the league - but Chris Agutter says they've yet to shine in attack and defence at the same time | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"Six weeks ago we were electric when we were attacking but were loose defensively – now we’re not scoring nearly as many but are much tighter at the back,” he said.

"It’s like a jigsaw and it will nice to see it finished. But we’re in a great position for Christmas.”

A week before the Enfield game, Worthing had dominated at home to St Albans and led 1-0 only to concede an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Against Enfield, they again scored just once – Joel Colbran firing home just before the break – but this time held on.

Agutter said: “We probably didn’t play as well as we had against St Albans. This time we didn’t create so much, but we were still dominant. They didn’t have a serious shot.

"It was pleasing to come through without conceding, having not done so a couple of times lately. The players are learning lessons of previous games.”

Worthing go to Dorking on Boxing Day for a fourth-v-seventh tussle – they are separated by only a point – then Eastbourne Borough, currently eighth, visit Woodside Road on New Year’s Day.

Agutter said: “The Dorking game should be one between two sides going for it. We prefer it when teams come on to us and I’m sure Dorking will.”

Meanwhile Worthing have had a surprise reprieve in the FA Trophy.

As things stand, they are back in the competition – and now hosting Torquay in the last 32 on January 4 – because Gosport Borough, who beat them in the last round, have been thrown out for fielding an ineligible player in a previous tie. Gosport are appealing against the decision.

Agutter said: “I feel for them but it’s a great opportunity for us.”