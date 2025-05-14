Worthing FC chairman’s verdict on whether Rebels are ready for next level

Worthing FC chairman Barry Hunter says the club is ready for the step up to the top division of English non-league football.

And he says the Rebels will be in even better shape to tackle life in the National League Premier if they secre promotion next season.

Speaking after the Reds’ third successive National South play-off near miss, Hunter praised everyone from management and staff to volunteers and fans for their part in another thrilling season in which they came so close to going up.

Worthing chairman Barry Hunter | Picture: Worthing FC

And he said planning had already begun to make sure they continued to make progress on and off the field in 2025/26. That includes granting manager Chris Agutter’s wish of having more training time with his squad – and working towards going full-time, which many clubs in National Premier and plenty in National South are already.

Hunter said: “The season was incredibly successful – very positive on and off the pitch.

"In our third year in National South we achieved our third top four finish and our record points tally was so nearly enough for the title – all that in challenging circumstances after we lost our manager and some top players a year ago.

“Crowds have been very good. Our home league average was 1,740 – 40 per cent up on 2022-23 and double what we had when we won the Isthmian title.

Barry Hunter says Worthing's home has gone from being a ground to a small stadium | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"Planning for next season is well under way – in fact, it was even before we knew which division we’d be in. We’ve done a lot to turn the ground into a small stadium and there’s much more to come, including a ‘fanzone’ at the east end of the ground and a membership scheme.”

Hunter said Worthing could have coped with promotion had it happened now but said they’d be even better placed a year on.

Acknowledging the growing number of full-time teams at steps one and two, he added: “We need to transition to that model.”

He indicated that was a gradual process, starting with the manager being able to work with the players more often than twice a week.

Hunter feels the club’s standing in the town is growing as more individuals and businesses get involved. “A lot of people, on and off the pitch, have worked incredibly hard to get us where we are, and that will continue.”