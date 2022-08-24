Worthing FC hit by major injury setback

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have revealed that one of their star summer signings – goalscorer Jake Robinson – could miss most of the season after his knee injury was confirmed in a scan as serious.

The former Brighton team-mate of Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood will have surgery within the next month or six weeks.

It is a blow to Worthing – and to Robinson, who had played little more than 45 minutes of competitive football for his new club before he was hurt.

Worthing head into the holiday weekend without Jake Robinson - out long term | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood will now sit down with the board to discuss the possibility of bringing in another forward to cover.

But the fact that the likes of Callum Kealy and Ollie Pearce have already found some form takes the pressure off any need to rush into recruiting a replacement.

Robinson, 34, who looked sharp in pre-season, had a dream start to the league campaign when he put his new team ahead five minutes into their first game, at home to Dover.

But early in the second half a seemingly innocuous challenge left him needing treatment. Despite returning to the field, he was replaced by Kealy moments later.

A Worthing FC spokesman said: “On the advice of a consultant Robinson will have an operation in the next four to six weeks, but is likely to be missing for the majority of the season.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish Jake the best of luck in his recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile Worthing head into their bank holiday double header at Dartford and at home to Eastbourne still unbeaten, but still looking for their first home win.

They could not unlock Chippenham at Woodside Road last Saturday and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Hinshelwood said: “We had a lot of the ball but their shape was good and they made it difficult for us to break them down. On the day we didn't show enough quality.