Worthing FC have launched a new limited-edition kit, designed in collaboration with accessible clothing brand wecanfly to raise awareness of disability and promote inclusion in sport at all levels.

Following the official launch, a limited-edition range of shirts will be available to buy with 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these shirts going towards further improving accessibility at Worthing FC’s home ground, the Sussex Transport Community Stadium.

Worthing will show off the kit when they host St Albans City on Saturday, December 14.

This is the first-ever collaboration football kit created to celebrate Disability Awareness Month, and the project is the result of the friendship between Worthing FC owner George Dowell and wecanfly founder Jake Baker-Cliff.

Wecanfly is an accessible clothing brand on a mission to change the perception of disabilities in society, and the inspiration behind the brand is Jake’s twin sister Daisy, who has a disability.

George and Jake met on a panel hosted by footwear brand Foot Patrol for Disability Awareness Month in November 2022. From there, a friendship grew, based on a mutual love of football and a passion for disability inclusion. Jake suggested creating a special edition kit for Worthing FC in honour of Disability Awareness Month.

It was decided the project would be a charitable one and in order for it to be successful, Worthing FC’s kit manufacturer Macron had to be on board. This led Jake and George to Macron’s headquarters in Italy where they pitched the idea. The response was positive, with Macron in favour of this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

Jake and George worked through a meticulous design process to ensure the kit honoured Worthing FC’s close-knit community. The colour purple was chosen to represent pride, dignity, respect and empowerment, and the shirt features a wave pattern in a nod to Worthing’s seaside location.

The new kit, modelled at Worthing's ground

Mackerel from the Worthing FC badge are woven into the mesh side panels, which are wecanfly’s signature green, and the lower back of the shirt displays wecanfly’s slogan: ‘Disability is not inability’.

George said: “The marriage of the two things I’m most passionate about – football and raising disability awareness – has made this kit an absolute joy to work on. There is no other project like this, I’m immensely proud to have been a part of it, and I’m really excited about what this means for people with disabilities.

‘We are so pleased with the incredible look of the kit and we think it sends a loud, clear message: that sport, and football especially, is for everyone. By buying a shirt, you’re supporting disability inclusion – and becoming a part of history."