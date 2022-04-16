Worthing FC owner: Loyalty and level of support from fans blows my mind

Dowell said: “Wow, we’ve done it! What Adam, his staff and the players have achieved on the pitch the season in incredible.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers and staff who have been exceptional, not only this season but in seasons gone by – without you none of this would have been possible.

“Over the past seven years we have seen our average home attendance grow from 250 to over 1,300 and with it, growing operational demands, which everyone has taken in their stride.

Worthing FC fans celebrate at Bowers / Picture: Mike Gunn

“And lastly, but by no means least, the fans! This is for you! Simply the best. The loyalty and levels of support for the club blows my mind, home and away you’re there driving the team forward!

“I can now say that the dream of two promotions in five (complete) seasons has been achieved.”

Dayshonne Golding on the ball in the match at Bowers that clinched Worthing's title / Picture: Mike Gunn

Chairman Hunter added: “The club has evolved substantially over the past three years. We have seen a huge transition operationally, commercially and in ground development and there is no doubt that we go into the National League system next season fit for purpose, both on and off the pitch.

“Our supporters have been outstanding and have backed Adam and the team both home and away. This was the best team in the league, with the best fans in the league.

"The club was formed in 1886 and is 136 years old. Last Saturday was a landmark day, which will see the club play next season at the highest level in its history and this promotion is a nod to all the people over all those years who have played a role in forming the club’s traditions, character and ambitions.