Worthing FC to play Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday… boss says: Bring it on

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood looked ahead to a punishing schedule of four games in eight days and declared: It’s down to the successful season we’ve had – so bring it on.

Some at Worthing are disgruntled at being made to play their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final with Hastings next Wednesday – 24 hours after they go to Cheshunt for a rearranged National South game – but you won’t hear Hinshelwood moaning about it.

Instead he will use his whole squad across the two matches and remind his players how well they have done this term – and how much they still have to play for.

A goal for Worthing against Braintree | Picture: Mike Gunn

A happy Hinshelwood was speaking after the Reds took two big steps towards securing a National South play-off spot with a 2-1 home win over Braintree on Satuday and a 1-0 success at Farnborough on Tuesday.

The six points leave Worthing needing to win only one of theif final three to make sure of a play-off berth. But they will want to finish fifth to secure a home tie in the first stage of the play-offs.

Goals by Josh Chambers and Reece Meekums earned Saturday’s win after Braintree had scored first, while Ollie Pearce’s early goal was followed by a superb defensive effort for the midweek win.

Worthing on the attack at Farnborough | Picture: Mike Gunn

"Against Braintree we stuck at it after going behind and could have won by more. That was our third home win on the bounce which is very pleasing,” the boss said.

"The win at Farnborough was probably my favourite of the season – the way they play, it’s not easy to keep a clean sheet but we showed a different side to our game and dealt with all they threw at us.

"We’ve won four in a row and the aim is to keep the momentum going. That can be so important if you get into play-offs.”

Worthing visit Taunton on Saturday then Cheshunt on Tuesday – and go to Lancing for the cup semi on Wednesday.

"The schedule’s not ideal but it’s because we’ve worked so hard for success in the league and cup. We must relish it and carry on the hard work,” Hinshelwood said. "We have a big squad and will need it across games on consecutive nights but we’ll cope with it and will be taking both games very seriously.”