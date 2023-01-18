Adam Hinshelwood says he won’t let dreams of breaking into the top three in National South distract Worthing as they enjoy a rich vein of form.

Worthing FC's players celebrate on their way to winning 2-0 at Eastbourne Borough | Picture: Mike Gunn - see more of Mike's match pictures in the link from this article

The Rebels moved up to fourth – just six points behind third-placed Havant – with a 2-0 win at Eastbourne Borough last Saturday.

That came courtesy of a debut strike by Pompey loanee Liam Vincent and an Ollie Pearce goal, and means the Reds have won four and drawn two of their past six in league and cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for Hinshelwood, the important thing is not how close Worthing are to the top three in their first season at this level – more the need to maintain current standards and keep notching victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their next two tests are quite different but both tricky – they go to 20th-placed Chippenham on Saturday then host leaders Dartford a week later.

Hinshelwood was delighted with the win at Priory Road, their first victory over Borough in three attempts this season. But they had to overcome a slow start. He said: “We took a while to get going and for the first 20 minutes Eastbourne pressed up and had a high tempo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when they failed to score in that period it gave us confidence.

"Liam Vincent finished a nice move to put us 1-0 up and after that we played very well and got into their box more than they got into ours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had more purpose and possession after a slow start and were pleased to get a second from Ollie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re not looking at the top three. We’re taking it game by game and aiming to keep up our high level of recent performances.”

Hinshelwood is delight to land versatile Vincent on loan for the rest of the season – the player having scored a hat-trick for Hampton in their 4-3 loss at Worthing on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was all set to enquire about him when Portsmouth actually contacted us to let him know he could be available. He’s left-footed but can do for us cutting in from the right what Lewis White does on the left,” he said.