The Rebels moved up to fourth – just six points behind third-placed Havant – with a 2-0 win at Eastbourne Borough last Saturday.
That came courtesy of a debut strike by Pompey loanee Liam Vincent and an Ollie Pearce goal, and means the Reds have won four and drawn two of their past six in league and cup.
But for Hinshelwood, the important thing is not how close Worthing are to the top three in their first season at this level – more the need to maintain current standards and keep notching victories.
Their next two tests are quite different but both tricky – they go to 20th-placed Chippenham on Saturday then host leaders Dartford a week later.
Hinshelwood was delighted with the win at Priory Road, their first victory over Borough in three attempts this season. But they had to overcome a slow start. He said: “We took a while to get going and for the first 20 minutes Eastbourne pressed up and had a high tempo.
"But when they failed to score in that period it gave us confidence.
"Liam Vincent finished a nice move to put us 1-0 up and after that we played very well and got into their box more than they got into ours.
"We had more purpose and possession after a slow start and were pleased to get a second from Ollie.
"We’re not looking at the top three. We’re taking it game by game and aiming to keep up our high level of recent performances.”
Hinshelwood is delight to land versatile Vincent on loan for the rest of the season – the player having scored a hat-trick for Hampton in their 4-3 loss at Worthing on Boxing Day.
"I was all set to enquire about him when Portsmouth actually contacted us to let him know he could be available. He’s left-footed but can do for us cutting in from the right what Lewis White does on the left,” he said.
Hinshelwood hopes to have Cam Tutt back for the Chippenham trip but Aarran Racine is a week or so away. Vincent, meanwhile, has picked up an ankle knock.