Gary Elphick, Roco Rees, Greg Luer – the latest trio to join up with Worthing FC for the new National League South season.

Former Rebels boss Elphick is back at Woodside Road on the coaching staff after his departure from Hastings United and will focus on the side’s defensive shape and play.

Roco Rees, who impressed for Worthing between the sticks as a teenager, is back after his release by Brentford, replacing Harrison Male as No1.

And Greg Luer is the latest addition to Adam Hinshelwood’s forward line after leaving Eastbourne Borough.

Gary Elphick is back on the Worthing FC staff | Picture: Scott White

See Adam Hinshelwood talk about Worthing FC, Brighton and more in our Sussex sport podcast – in the video player above

It represents another busy and positive week at Woodside Road as the Reds prepare for their first friendly – against Brighton U21s at the Seagulls training ground on Friday – and for another bid for National South promotion in 23-24.

Elphick, a former Brighton and Hove Albion defender, first signed for Worthing in 2015 with the intention of working under Adam Hinshelwood, but Hinshelwood’s resignation followed shortly after and Elphick was offered the chance to manage the side alongside Jon Meeney.

The pair guided the club to promotion from Isthmian League division one south at the first attempt via the play-offs and consolidated in the premier division the following season. Meeney stepped away at the back end of that 16-17 campaign, leaving Elphick in sole charge but a poor start to the season 17-18 saw him leave his role and eventually be replaced by Hinshelwood.

Roco Rees has returned to Worthing | Picture by Worthing FC

Elphick returned to playing – first at Burgess Hill Town and then Hastings United, before the opportunity of management resurfaced after Chris Agutter vacated the job at the Pilot Field.

Elphick repeated his feat of promotion from the second tier of the Isthmian League with the Us, this time by winning the title in 2021-22, and followed it up with a commendable step up to the premier, finishing just three points outside the play-offs last season.

Hinshelwood said: “There was a bit of a gap in the coaching team with Buddy (Darren Budd) moving on. Gary has come in and will mainly work with the back four and developing our defensive shape. He’s got a wealth of experience and knows the club well already, so it’s great to have him on board.”

Worthing have also agreed terms to sign goalkeeper Rees. The 21-year-old replaces Male, who has joined Dorking, and will sign terms following the expiration of his contact with Brentford.

Greg Luer with Adam Hinshelwood | Picture: Worthing FC

In 2019, aged just 17, Rees found himself on a work experience loan with the Rebels following an injury to Brighton & Hove Albion teammate Carl Rushworth, who was also on loan from the Seagulls.

Rees made his debut in the opening day defeat away at Folkestone Invicta and went on to make 15 appearances before his loan in ended in October 2019 following Rushworth’s recovery. He signed his first professional contract with the Albion the following summer and returned to Woodside Road for a second loan spell in September 2020, but his time and the entire season was cut short by the Covid pandemic.

He was let go by Brighton in the summer of 2021 before earning a move to Brentford after a trial and has spent the last two years as part of the Bees B team set-up. Hinshelwood is excited to be working with another young ‘keeper full of potential.

“Roco arrives in similar circumstances to Harrison two years ago,” the manager told the Worthing website. “He’s a young goalkeeper with great potential. He’s a local lad who enjoyed an excellent loan spell with us previously – I’m really excited to see how he develops under Keelo’s (John Keeley’s) guidance.

“He comes to us with lots of professional, full time experience but now is the time he needs to play regular senior football to continue his development.”

Hinshelwood is also pleased with the signing of former Eastbourne Borough attacker Luer. The 28-year-old has signed a two year deal after leaving Priory Lane, where he spent the previous four seasons.

Luer played youth football for Borough but his career took off after a move to Burgess Hill Town. He played his part in first half of the Hillians Ryman League South title-winning season of 2014-15, however just days after netting a hat-trick against the Rebels at Woodside Road in December 2014, his transfer to Premier League side Hull City was announced.

The front man found first team opportunities hard to come by during his spell with the Tigers and was loaned out to Port Vale, Scunthorpe United, Stevenage and Maidstone United. He returned to the south in 2018 signing for Woking, who he helped achieve promotion from National League South via the play-offs, hitting nine goals along the way.

His return to Borough was confirmed the following season, beginning a spell in which he amassed over 130 appearances, scoring 28 times.