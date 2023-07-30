Worthing FC win at Horsham FC - 36 pre-season friendly action photos by Mike Gunn
Worthing have struggled for results in pre-season as Adam Hinshelwood has tried a range of experimental and often young line-ups. But a stronger squad earend a creditable 3-0 win at Horsham in their latest runout.
By Steve Bone
Published 30th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST
Greg Luer, Ollie Pearce and Joel Colbran were all on target as Worthing entered the final week before National South kick-off. Horsham have a little longer before their Isthmian premier campaign opens – on August 12.
See Mike Gunn’s pictures from Horsham v Worthing on this page and the ones linked.
