Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham
Worthing FC win at Horsham FC - 36 pre-season friendly action photos by Mike Gunn

Worthing have struggled for results in pre-season as Adam Hinshelwood has tried a range of experimental and often young line-ups. But a stronger squad earend a creditable 3-0 win at Horsham in their latest runout.
By Steve Bone
Published 30th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST

Greg Luer, Ollie Pearce and Joel Colbran were all on target as Worthing entered the final week before National South kick-off. Horsham have a little longer before their Isthmian premier campaign opens – on August 12.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from Horsham v Worthing on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham

Horsham v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (8).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham

Horsham v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (11).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham

Horsham v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (6).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham

Horsham v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (13).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-0 friendly win at Horsham Photo: Mike Gunn

Related topics:Horsham FCAdam Hinshelwood