The London and SE Regional Women’s premier division title is in Worthing’s hands – because of a game they are having to replay.

Their 11-1 win at home to New London Lionesses on Sunday leaves them seven points behind leaders Ebbsfleet. But instead of having two games in hand they now have three.

That’s because a 2-2 draw with Millwall has been chalked off and the match is to be replayed. Worthing say it’s because Millwall played a suspended player in the match.

It means if they win all four of their remaining games – starting at home to Sutton on Sunday and Saltdean on Wednesday – they will be champions, adding to their recent League Cup win.

Gemma Worsfold on her way to a hat-trick v New London Lionesses in Worthing's 11-1 win | Picture: One Rebels View

Against New London, it was largely one-way traffic.

Maddie Hotson, Sammy Quayle, Charlie Carter, Niamh Andersson and Emily Linscer all returned to the side as Katie Young, Becs Bell, Katie Cooper and Captain Gemma Worsfold sat on the bench.

Linscer set up Rachel Palmer for the opener but eight minutes before the break, the visitors levelled through Jade Slater.

Quayle soon restored the lead and Linscer poked in a third before the interval. Sub Young got the first goal of the second half before Hotson made it five and Worsfold six.

