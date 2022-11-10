A statement issued by Worthing FC on Thursday morning said: “Saturday's fixture with Bath City at Twerton Park has been postponed following the serious head injury suffered by City forward Alex Fletcher on Tuesday evening.

“Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute of the Roman’s National League South clash with the Dulwich Hamlet, with the match eventually abandoned as a result.

“After being transferred to hospital he required emergency neurosurgery to stabilise his condition before being admitted to intensive care where he remains in a stable but critical condition.

Worthing were due to visit Twerton Park on Saturday | Picture: Getty

“These events have deeply effected everyone at the Bath City Football Club and we were fully cooperative with their wish to postpone this weekend’s fixture.