Worthing football coach delivers donated Brighton & Hove Albion kit to children in Africa
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Youth football coach Ian Fenwick collected donations of shorts and shirts from both Jamie Smith, owner of Pinnacle UK, and the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation, then delivered them during a business trip.
Ian, who is chairman of Worthing Strikers and a coach at Worthing United and Worthing Dynamos, linked up with Jamie through football and this is the fourth time Pinnacle has donated kit for young people in Liberia.
A football tournament was arranged for the children to celebrate the occasion, with Ian and Kim each managing a team.
Ian said: "With great regret, Kim’s team won . . . she has only mentioned it 74 times since."
The British Embassy in Monrovia acknowledged Ian's work in Liberia as president of Tilgent Africa and Ducor Commodities, helping Liberian people to buy their own houses by facilitating financing for affordable mortgages.
Ian and Jamie bonded over their passion for grassroots football and the first batch of kit from Pinnacle was taken over in February 2022.
Ian likes to get involved with developing football for the local village children and the orphanage. By delivering the kit personally, he gets to see the smiles it puts on the children's faces and seeing that joy makes his day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.