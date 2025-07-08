Worthing football team photos sought to decorate new clubhouse

After years of planning and fundraising, the club is nearing completing of new facilities for all footballers and their families.

Membership tops 500, including emerging girls sections, and the old clubhouse at Hill Barn Recreation Ground was just an old 1950s wooden structure, not fit for modern needs.

The club is inviting ex-players from Worthing United, or Southdown United, the previous youth football club’s name, to a celebration event – and chairman Jason Nicholls would love them to take old photos.

He explained: "We would very much like to put some photos of our previous football teams in our new clubhouse, so if these could be brought along or sent in via [email protected].

"Despite the new facility not being 100 per cent finished, we wanted to hold an event this summer to celebrate the new clubhouse opening and remember those sadly unable to be with us, and say thank you for those raising funds in their memory ten years ago.

"As always, we will be introducing a football element to the day with a Colour War football tournament, splitting all the club members into two teams (Blue and White) and having a day-long football competition."

Part of the funding for the clubhouse project came from a sponsored walk held in 2015 with money raised by Brighton & Hove Albion FC supporters in memory of Matt Grimstone and Jacob Schilt, two Worthing United footballers who tragically died in the Shoreham Air Show crash in 2015.

Jason said: "This money gifted to us has been carefully managed by our club until a suitable project needed funding. The remainder of the project funding has come from our own club funds plus nearly £20,000 raised by our own club members this season, plus some financial support in demolishing the old building from Worthing Borough Council."

The celebration on Sunday, July 20, will begin at 10.30am with Blues v Whites football matches as part of the Colour War inter-club competition. There will be free parking at Worthing College all day.

The Clubhouse Opening Event will start at midday and the opening ceremony will start at 12.30pm.

Afternoon matches will begin at 1pm, including the Worthing United Vets vs The Robert Eaton Memorial Fund team, who represent Brighton & Hove Albion FC supporters XI.

The Colour War event will end with a Flag Race between the two teams with everyone taking part. The winners will be crowned Champions around 2.45pm.

If you are able to attend, please complete the online form at forms.gle/y48Zc5KEbw4bvcFY6 so the club can manage numbers on the day.

Jason said: "We are very excited to have a number of guests attending on the day, including the families of Matt Grimstone, Jacob Schilt and Robert Albon. Our club sponsor Mr Peter Saywell will also be present, as will some of our club supporters from local organisations."

There will be tea/coffee, cake stall, barbecue, beer tent and ice cream van available on the day. Families are encouraged to take a picnic for the day.

