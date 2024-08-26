Worthing hammered at Truro, Eastbourne Borough and Lewes win again
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In their fourth successive away game, the Rebels conceded just before the break when Jaze Kabia put the home side ahead. And it got worse in the second half as Kabia scored two more and Will Dean also scored – the three goals coming in a six-minute period.
Seidou Sanogo added a fifth for Truro and to make matters worse for Worthing and their travelling fans, Alfie Young was sent off in stoppage time.
Eastbourne Borough were another side to face a long trip on the bank holiday roads – they went to Dorset to face Weymouth, and Siyabonga Ligendza’s goal midway through the second half was enough for three points which moved Adam Murray’s men into the play-off places.
In the Isthmian premier, a crowd of more than 1,300 saw Chichester City host Bognor at Oaklands Park. Jimmy Wild’s opener for City – against his old team – was cancelled out Matt Burgess’ leveller for the Rocks but Wild restored City’s lead just before the hour and that was enough for the victory, Chi’s second of the season.
Leaders Lewes went a goal down at home to Whitehawk when Chris Whelpdale pounced for the opening goal but Danny Bassett levelled four minutes into the second half – and Josh Williams popped up right on 90 minutes for a winner which keeps the Rooks three points clear at the top.
Horsham scored first at home to Dover – Isaac Philpot flicking in a corner, but Dover hit back to lead through George Nikaj and Luke Baptiste. Nikaj made it 3-1 with ten minutes left.
Hastings found themselves 2-0 down to Folkestone Invicta after strikes by Amadou Kassarate and Daniel Smith, one in each half, before Davide Rodari pulled one back from the spot but Danny Bloor’s men could not rescue a point.
Burgess Hill Town are celebrating their first Isthmian south east win of the season, a 3-0 success at Eastbourne Town, who are still looking for theirs. Dan Perry scored two for the Hillians and Alex Brewer got the other. Dan Hull was sent off for Town.
Three Bridges took the lead at home to Merstham through Reece Hallard but the Surrey hit back to win 3-1.
Charlie Harris and Matthew Danie got East Grinstead scored to rescue a point at Sevenoaks after the hosts had led 2-0 with only 20 minutes left.
In the SCFL premier, Haywards Heath dropped points for the first time this season but Bexhill, Peacehaven, Hassocks and Horsham YMCA all won.
Results – premier division
Crowborough Athletic 3 Bexhill United 5
Eastbourne Utd 0 Peacehaven 2
Hassocks 4 Crawley Down Gatwick 1
Little Common 1 Lingfield 1
Midhurst & Ease.0 Horsham YMCA 3
Pagham 1 Shoreham 1
Roffey1 Haywards Heath Town 1
Division 1
AFC Uckfield 2 Oakwood 0
Alfold 3 Storrington 7
Banstead Athletic 0 Dorking B 5
Billingshurst 3 Copthorne 0
Infinity 0 Arundel 1
Montpelier Villa 0 Mile Oak 5
Worthing United 0 Seaford Town 1
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.