Worthing held by nine-man Slough - the match in 29 pictures
Worthing came away from Slough feeling the 1-1 draw was two points lost, not one won.
By Steve Bone
3 hours ago
The hosts played the final 50 minutes with nine men after having Joe Dandy and Elliot Benyon sent off shortly before half-time. James Beresford gave the Reds the lead just before the break but Josh Jackman equalised midway through the second half.
Worthing, who are fifth in the table, now face another stiff test – they visit leaders Ebbsfleet on Tuesday night.
Check out Mike Gunn's Slough-Worthing gallery on this page and the ones linked.
